Kenneth27 Comments on A rare view of the World Heritage Site, Zaanse Schans, covered in snow!

A rare view of the World Heritage Site, Zaanse Schans, covered in snow!

Today it started to snow here in the Netherlands, so we decided to head over to Zaanse Schans to take some photos. It is not often we get to see snow here in this country so this was a rare opportunity to see this World Heritage site covered in snow!

Winter landscape with windmills and snow at Zaanse Schans
Four windmills in the snow storm at Zaanse Schans.

It was very slippery to drive with summer tires, so we were extremely careful and everything went fine. Our camera is not waterproof, so a simple trick is to cover your camera and lens with a plastic bag where you made a hole for the lens in the bottom, and attached it with a rubber/hear band to the front of the lens, this will protect the camera against snow and rain for a short period of time, so you do not necessarily need to buy one of those very expensive weather protections for you camera, so if you do not have one and want to photograph outside during “bad weather”, you can just do like we did.

The pictures turned out to be pretty moody as the snow kept falling and falling.

Winter landscape with windmills and snow at Zaanse Schans
Another view of the windmills in the snow at Zaanse Schans.
Old Dutch house, souvenir shop, World Heritage site, Zaanse Schans
Old Dutch house in World Heritage site at Zaanse Schans.
Winter landscape with windmills and snow at Zaanse Schans
Winter has come to Zaanse Schans.

If you really like one of our photos and want to purchase it, you can always contact us for a good offer. Prints of any size, on different materials, in various quality is available upon request.

Advertisements

27 thoughts on “A rare view of the World Heritage Site, Zaanse Schans, covered in snow!

  1. Endermixx 28 February, 2018 — 18:18

    That’s one good view!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 28 February, 2018 — 18:25

      Thank you! It became a good photo despite the bad weather..

      Like

    2. Endermixx 28 February, 2018 — 18:26

      I like what you can do with cameras nowadays

      Liked by 1 person

  2. Bella 28 February, 2018 — 18:18

    So beautiful. Your story makes me feel as if I have come along with you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 28 February, 2018 — 18:21

      Thank you so much for your feedback Bella, I’m glad you liked it!

      Like

  3. ifeyinwablog 28 February, 2018 — 17:53

    Really lovely pictures..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. thecedarjournal 28 February, 2018 — 16:45

    Congratulations on making it to be featured on Discover. The pictures are beautiful as always.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 28 February, 2018 — 16:49

      Thanks guys! I am very exited about it😀

      Like

  5. superheroes009 28 February, 2018 — 16:18

    Sumptuous & impeccable..💛

    Like

    Reply
  6. blueribbonfair 28 February, 2018 — 16:16

    What an interesting place. Beautiful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 28 February, 2018 — 16:45

      Yes, I was lucky to get this photos, the next day the snow was gone!

      Like

  7. M.V. Kachornsrichol 28 February, 2018 — 15:17

    What camera did you use for these photos?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 28 February, 2018 — 16:40

      Thanks for visiting! I used a nikon D5600 this time.

      Like

    2. M.V. Kachornsrichol 28 February, 2018 — 16:43

      Amazing pictures Kenneth! I just started photography but I use fujifilm x-t20.

      Liked by 1 person

    3. (Post author)
      Kenneth 28 February, 2018 — 16:47

      That is a good camera to learn all the basics with! Looking forward to see more from you.

      Like

  8. The Crazy Crone 5 January, 2018 — 13:52

    Looks wonderful with the snow. I didn’t realise that the Netherlands doesn’t get a lot of snow, count your blessings. I live in North Cyprus and the only snow we see is on the mountains and it’s light and usually melts in a day or two.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. rezinate 18 December, 2017 — 23:47

    Since I swing a hammer pounding nails for a living I have an appreciation for
    construction techniques and kind of enamored of the smaller green building
    in the right corner of the photo.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Image Earth Travel 13 December, 2017 — 10:58

    Gorgeous post!
    The B&W windmill photo reminded me of the ones I saw in Saaremma Island, Estonia https://imageearthtravel.com/2015/11/22/estonias-saaremaa-island-and-south-to-tartu/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 13 December, 2017 — 13:05

      Thank you! The photo is actually in colors, only thing that tells is the dutch flag 😉

      Liked by 1 person

    2. Image Earth Travel 13 December, 2017 — 16:24

      I did see that, just reminds me of the Angla Mills. 😉

      Liked by 2 people

    1. Marit 12 December, 2017 — 15:28

      Thanks! It was great to get some proper snow here in the Netherlands! ☃️🌨️❄️

      Liked by 1 person

  12. Maria 11 December, 2017 — 14:15

    It looks amazing! I visited Zaanse Schans last year and I could not have imagined it all snowy like this. It’s beautiful, wonderful photos!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      Kenneth 11 December, 2017 — 14:17

      Thanks a lot Maria, I am happy you liked it😀

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location Zaandam, The Netherlands. Hours Feel free to contact us anytime using the contact page.
%d bloggers like this:
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close