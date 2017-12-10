A rare view of the World Heritage Site, Zaanse Schans, covered in snow!

Today it started to snow here in the Netherlands, so we decided to head over to Zaanse Schans to take some photos. It is not often we get to see snow here in this country so this was a rare opportunity to see this World Heritage site covered in snow!

It was very slippery to drive with summer tires, so we were extremely careful and everything went fine. Our camera is not waterproof, so a simple trick is to cover your camera and lens with a plastic bag where you made a hole for the lens in the bottom, and attached it with a rubber/hear band to the front of the lens, this will protect the camera against snow and rain for a short period of time, so you do not necessarily need to buy one of those very expensive weather protections for you camera, so if you do not have one and want to photograph outside during “bad weather”, you can just do like we did.

The pictures turned out to be pretty moody as the snow kept falling and falling.

If you really like one of our photos and want to purchase it, you can always contact us for a good offer. Prints of any size, on different materials, in various quality is available upon request.