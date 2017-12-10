Today it started to snow here in the Netherlands, so we decided to head over to Zaanse Schans to take some photos. It is not often we get to see snow here in this country so this was a rare opportunity to see this World Heritage site covered in snow!
It was very slippery to drive with summer tires, so we were extremely careful and everything went fine. Our camera is not waterproof, so a simple trick is to cover your camera and lens with a plastic bag where you made a hole for the lens in the bottom, and attached it with a rubber/hear band to the front of the lens, this will protect the camera against snow and rain for a short period of time, so you do not necessarily need to buy one of those very expensive weather protections for you camera, so if you do not have one and want to photograph outside during “bad weather”, you can just do like we did.
The pictures turned out to be pretty moody as the snow kept falling and falling.
If you really like one of our photos and want to purchase it, you can always contact us for a good offer. Prints of any size, on different materials, in various quality is available upon request.
27 thoughts on “A rare view of the World Heritage Site, Zaanse Schans, covered in snow!”
That’s one good view!
Thank you! It became a good photo despite the bad weather..
I like what you can do with cameras nowadays
So beautiful. Your story makes me feel as if I have come along with you.
Thank you so much for your feedback Bella, I’m glad you liked it!
Really lovely pictures..
Thank you!
Congratulations on making it to be featured on Discover. The pictures are beautiful as always.
Thanks guys! I am very exited about it😀
Sumptuous & impeccable..💛
What an interesting place. Beautiful.
Yes, I was lucky to get this photos, the next day the snow was gone!
What camera did you use for these photos?
Thanks for visiting! I used a nikon D5600 this time.
Amazing pictures Kenneth! I just started photography but I use fujifilm x-t20.
That is a good camera to learn all the basics with! Looking forward to see more from you.
Looks wonderful with the snow. I didn’t realise that the Netherlands doesn’t get a lot of snow, count your blessings. I live in North Cyprus and the only snow we see is on the mountains and it’s light and usually melts in a day or two.
Since I swing a hammer pounding nails for a living I have an appreciation for
construction techniques and kind of enamored of the smaller green building
in the right corner of the photo.
Gorgeous post!
The B&W windmill photo reminded me of the ones I saw in Saaremma Island, Estonia https://imageearthtravel.com/2015/11/22/estonias-saaremaa-island-and-south-to-tartu/
Thank you! The photo is actually in colors, only thing that tells is the dutch flag 😉
I did see that, just reminds me of the Angla Mills. 😉
Amazing! 👁👁
Thanks! It was great to get some proper snow here in the Netherlands! ☃️🌨️❄️
It looks amazing! I visited Zaanse Schans last year and I could not have imagined it all snowy like this. It’s beautiful, wonderful photos!
Thanks a lot Maria, I am happy you liked it😀
Love this blog!
Thank you👍
